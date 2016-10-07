Graeme to perform at touring festival

The North East’s very own Opera star, Graeme Danby, is set to perform at the Northumbria Music Festival again this year, as it goes on tour for the very first time.

Graeme will perform at the beginning of the tour at Eshott Hall near Morpeth on Saturday, October 15, with a repertoire consisting of traditional Northumbrian Folk Songs and music combined with his North East philosophy.

For those attending, this performance is a magical music and culinary tour of the North East with the evening commencing with a gourmet, three-course dinner.

Graeme’s performance will be a celebration of the musical heritage of the North East. It will feature songs that highlight our region’s fascinating history.

Renowned for his strong and dramatic bass, and noted for his performances before the crowds at St James’ Park, Consett-born Graeme, is a regular performer at the Royal Opera House.

Passionate about the region, Graeme is artistic director of the North East Proms and is an active tutor in the performing arts department at the University of Sunderland.

Tickets for the performance will cost £59 for the performance and include a welcome drink on arrival, gourmet three-course lunch with coffee and petit fours.

For more on the festival see www.nmfestival.co.uk