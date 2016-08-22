Help showcase area on the silver screen

Northumberland filmmakers are seeking to showcase the area on the silver screen, and are calling on the community to join the project.

Lovers of cinema are being offered a chance to claim a credit on the planned production– as a producer, or even part of the cast.

The team behind Waterbabies, a film based in south east Northumberland, is appealing to local audiences to support a new funding campaign, which will allow backers to become part of the project, and be credited on the big screen. There is also a chance to appear in the production. For details, see www.crowdfunder.co.uk/waterbabiesfilm

