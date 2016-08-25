Join community choir next week

A community choir is looking for new members to join its group when it starts again next week.

The New Voices Choir meets on Tuesdays at 7.45pm in St Robert’s Church hall on Oldgate. The mixed choir enjoys singing all kinds of music and has performed at Alnwick Gardens, Brinkburn Priory and Wallington.

Rehearsal start Tuesday. Email newvoicesmorpeth@gmail.com

