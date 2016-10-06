Language on the agenda at lecture

The survival of the dialect words, accents and local phrases in every day speech in modern Northumberland will be the topic for a lecture on Sunday.

Singer, poet and songwriter Johnny Handle will deliver the 18th annual Roland Bibby Memorial Lecture, hosted by the Northumbrian Language Society, at Morpeth Town Hall. Doors open 1.30pm, lecture at 2pm.

