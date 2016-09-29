Last chance to see exhibition work

An exhibition which has been on display at a Stannington pub and hotel will come to an end this weekend.

Trai Anfield’s work has been showcased at St Mary’s Inn since the middle of July.

There is still time to catch a glimpse of the work of the natural history photographer, film maker and presenter.

The exhibition will run until October 2.

