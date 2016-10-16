Last concert for group

Pont Charity Group’s final concert before the group winds up is being held in aid of Mind at Ponteland Memorial Hall, at 7.30pm, on Saturday, October 29.

There will be a raffle and bar, with entertainment by Ponteland Ladies’ Choir and Ponteland Community Wind Band, and a special guest appearance by Katie Hodgson.

Tickets, costing £10, are available from Barclays Bank and Geoff Steven in Ponteland, and the bakery in Broadway, Darras Hall, or from the secretary on 01661 823606.

Pont Charity Group has raised nearly £22,000 for numerous North East charities.