Leo takes gong two years in a row

A Ponteland actor has won another award for his skills at an awards ceremony.

Leo Emmerson, who stars in productions with Ponteland Repertory Society, won a performance award for his role as Toad in Wind in the Willows, the group’s last production.

And it was the second year in a row that Leo was given an accolade after winning an individual youth performance award in 2015 for a number of roles that he played in Oh What a Lovely War.

On being presented with the award Leo’s energy, stage presence and creativity on stage were praised.

Lesley Eltringham, from the society, said: “Huge congratulations to Leo, once again. We wish Leo great success in his course at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, London, starting soon.”

And the society is now getting ready for it’s next performance later this year.

The group will be putting Aladdin on stage in November, with main characters already in place for what is set to be yet another huge success.

There will be goodies and baddies and plenty of audience participation to keep everyone entertained.

The show will run from November 22 to 26, at Ponteland Memorial Hall.

For more information about the society or to book tickets for Aladdin visit the website at www.pontelandrep.co.uk