Lions fine tune their community work

Morpeth lions Club

When Morpeth Lion Geoff Bushell heard that residents of Renwick House were lacking music in their lives he quickly found an answer.

The problem was that whilst the residents’ lounge boasted a fine piano, it had not been used for years and was in need tuning.

Tuner Laurence Heppell came to the rescue, and the residents will soon be ‘tickling the ivories’.

Lion President Chris Offord said: “We know many Renwick House residents enjoy our annual Meet the Lions event. Hopefully by having the piano restored, they will think of us also during the year.”

There is another problem. Whilst some residents can play the piano, their fingers are not as nimble as in the past and they would love someone to play for them occasionally.

If you can help, contact Mr Bushell on 01670 504904.