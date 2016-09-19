Lunchtime concerts are running again

The ever popular lunchtime concerts at St George’s United Reformed Church have restarted.

The new autumn season’s first concert featured Michael Fu (violin) and Nicole Souter (flute), two local musicians who were accompanied by pianist Ken Irvine.

The three other concerts in this series will see the return of old favourites Nicholas Nowicki (October), young music students David and Jennifer Murray (November), and Graeme Danby and Valerie Reid of the English National Opera with the final offering on November 30.

The concerts are all on Wednesdays, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Entry is £3, or £10 for all four concerts, with tea and coffee available from noon.

Anyone interested should contact Gillian Irvine on 01670 515870.