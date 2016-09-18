Meet author at signing

A meet the author event and book signing will take place in Morpeth next weekend.

Paul Aidan Richardson will be signing copies of his new book, Death of a Swan, at The Chantry on Saturday, September 24.

Death of a Swan is the sequel one of his previous novels, Footsteps of the Brave, and is set in 1855. Malcolm McRitchie has settled in the mountainous beauty of New York State with his wife Talulah. However, fate changes the course of his life.

The signing takes place from 11am to 4pm.