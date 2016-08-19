Morpeth concert for Westminster organist

An organist from Westminster Abbey will be performing in Morpeth next weekend.

Morpeth Methodist Church will be welcoming sub-organist Daniel Cook on Friday, August 26, for it’s regular monthly recital.

Daniel Cook, sub-organiset at Westminster Abbey

Daniel is recognised internationally as a liturgical and concert organist of the highest order.

He combines his busy freelance career with the position of Sub-Organist of Westminster Abbey, where he is the principal organist to the Abbey Choir and Assistant Director of Music to James O’Donnell.

In addition he is Artistic Director of the Mousai Singers and maintains a busy schedule of recitals, concerts and recordings, both as performer and producer, as well as being in demand as a conductor, teacher and singer.

Daniel’s recital will take place at 12.30pm. Free admission with a retiring collection.There will be light refreshments after and the opportunity to meet Daniel.