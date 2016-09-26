Morpeth to feature in Baddiel novel

Morpeth is set to feature in Virgin Trains’ first-of-a-kind children’s story, The Girl Who Had Never Been On a Train, written by comedian and award-winning children’s author, David Baddiel, in his role as Virgin Trains’ ‘Summer Author’.

The exclusive story has been brought to life with drawings from by award-winning illustrator Jim Field.

David travelled on Virgin Trains over the summer months across the UK on both the east and west coast routes to create the children’s fiction.

His tale was inspired by his observations of the passengers and staff who travel on Virgin Trains, including those from Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick and Newcastle.

By spending time on the trains and interacting with passengers, David also unearthed people’s summer memories, which inspired his story.

This unique story will delight fans of his two previous, highly-acclaimed children’s books,The Parent Agency and The Person Controller. The Girl Who Had Never Been on a Train is being unveiled as the first exclusive commission for BEAM, Virgin Trains’ free on-board content platform.

The Girl Who Had Never Been On a Train, tells the tale of 11-year-old Chrissie who loves trains but Chrissie has yet to travel on an actual one.

When Chrissie finally gets on a train her journey is magical.