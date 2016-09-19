Music festival to go on tour

A thriving music festival is set to tour, taking performances across Northumberland and beyond.

The Northumbrian Music Festival will include full length operas, classical and traditional music held over five weekends between October and March.

Highlights announced so far include Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Verdi’s Rigolleto, a full length performance of The Pirates of Penzance, The Northumbrian Ranters, and a concert performance by Graeme Danby.

Taking place at The Robert Parker Collection of hotels, the festival will commence with A Feast of Gilbert and Sullivan on October 14 at Eshott Hall, and end with The Pirates of Penzance at Doxford Hall, on March 11, 2017.

It will also tour the other hotels in the Robert Parker Collection, including Dalhousie Castle Hotel near Edinburgh, Ednam House in Kelso, and the Wordsworth Hotel in Grasmere.

The decision to tour the sixth Northumbrian Music Festival is the latest innovation introduced to the unique event.

Organised by The Robert Parker Collection of Hotels, the concerts have become an established part of the musical scene in Northumberland. The expansion of the hotel group was seen as an opportunity, and the events will now be held in each of the five hotels in the group.

Mark Booth, General Manager of Doxford Hall, which has been hosting the festival since the outset said: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming the Northumberland Music Festival, Heritage Opera and, of course, the Northumbrian Ranters back to Doxford Hall.

“We know from experience that all performances include a gourmet meal. The festival offers the perfect winter’s evening of entertainment, fine food and culture.”

A full programme of events can be found by emailing info@nmfestival.co.uk or calling 01668 283100.