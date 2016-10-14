Musicians donate services to event

Royal Northern Sinfonia musicians Iona Brown and Nick Byrne are donating their services for a concert in Morpeth in an effort to raise money for Diabetes UK.

The concert from the Bewick Orchestra, at St James the Great Church, on Sunday, at 7.30pm, offers a rare opportunity to hear Finzi’s Five Bagatelles for Clarinet and Orchestra, with soloist Jonathan Caudle.

