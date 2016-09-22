New NTC show was spellbinding

How to Make a Killing in Bollywood by Northumberland Theatre Company at Alnwick Playhouse.

Members of the audience leaving the Studio Theatre at Alnwick Playhouse made writing this review very easy .

Northumberland Theatre Company and Bijli Productions production of HOW TO MAKE A KILLING IN BOLLYWOOD written and devised by Umar Ahmed and Manjot Sumal directed by Umar Achmed designed by Michelle Huitson

‘Enthralling’ said one ‘gripping and insightful’ said others and all of them had shown by their frequent bursts of laughter that the show is very funny too.

Raza (played by Umar Ahmed an NTC stalwart), a lad from a Glasgow takeaway, jets off to India following his dream of taking Bollywood by storm.

Caught up in all this is his best mate Gurjeet (Manjot Sumal), who tags along for moral support once they get their grumpy uncle Chacha (Adam Buksh) to agree to give them the time off.

Once there things don’t quite go to Raza’s plan.

Fame doesn’t throw itself at his feet although he does get well and truly entangled with the ‘dancing girl’ Varsha (Storm-Skyler McClure.)

I can’t give things away but one bittersweet scene between Varsha and Raza had the audience utterly spellbound as their relationship rested on a knife edge.

As does that of the two mates as things take a very unexpected turn.

The bustle of India and the hype of the film industry are beautifully contrasted by the reflective scenes in which the old Indian man ( Adam Buksh again), with whom they are lodging, reveals to Gurjeet the story of his family and his lostdaughter.

An extremely thoughtful and well written script, consummate acting skills and the sheer exuberance and verve which abounds as the highly skilled dance and movement from all the ensemble gets the audience clapping along.

With design by NTC resident Michelle Huitson and lighting by Carl Moir – the whole production looks a million dollars (or should that be rupees).

The show is directed by Umar Ahmed with NTC’s Gillian Hambleton as Executive Produce

If you get the chance do try to catch this beguiling piece of theatre.

Another gem from the company or should it be a ‘A Jewel in the NTC Crown’.

How to Make a Killing in Bollywood is now going on tour throughout Northumberland and beyond.

It can next be seen at St George’s URC Hall, Morpeth, on Saturday.

It then goes out of the area until going on stage at the Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth on Tuesday, September 27, and then in the Henry Travers Studio at Berwick Maltings on Saturday, October 1, and Bamburgh Village Hall on Saturday, October 15.

The show will be on tour across the area until November 5 prior to NTC’s Christmas production.

For a list of performances, venues and timings of future shows, visit www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk