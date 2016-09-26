New series on family separation

Have your say

A production company is looking for separated families to feature in a new TV series.

Pulse Films is making The Modern Family and is looking for people who would like to be involved in the show.

If you’re interested email modernfamily@pulsefilms.co.uk, or text Lyttanya Shannon or Janette Hodds on 07983 640463 / 07555 242993.

