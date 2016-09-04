Opening up a world of heritage days

It promises to be a weekend to treasure in Morpeth as the town prepares to join in a celebration of all that’s great about Britain’s proud past.

Heritage Open Days have been organised across the country for more than two decades to give people the chance to discover more about the history and heritage on their own doorsteps.

This year the national theme for the weekend, which runs from Thursday, September 8, to Sunday, September 11, is Treasure your Treasures.

And a busy programme of events has been compiled in and around the town.

Organised by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT), the weekend will give people the chance to visit historic sites and buildings not often open to the public, as well as enjoy talks and attend events and exhibitions about Morpeth’s past, or go on walks into the surrounding countryside for anything from three to eight miles to places of interest.

This year includes tours of the 15th Century Cresswell Pele Tower, said to be haunted by the ghost of a ‘White Lady’, and the historic Rocket House that adjoins the lifeboat station at Newbiggin. With the help of GMDT, lottery funding is being sought for projects to preserve two very different aspects of local history.

For a programme of events pick up a leaflet from the Town Hall, Morpeth Library or The Chantry.