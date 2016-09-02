Photographers are set for a new season of club activities

Morpeth Camera Club

During the summer break, Morpeth Camera Club members have enjoyed a very interesting series of summer walks, organised and led by Davy Bolam, Glyn Trueman and Mark Harrison.

Trips included Felton Village and St Michael and All Angels Church, North Shields Fish Quay with a fish and chip supper, Newcastle’s Town Moor Hoppings and St Peter’s Basin.

There was also a Farne Islands Sunset Cruise, an Ouseburn circular walk, the Holywell Dene Waggonway, Big Waters Nature Reserve Brunswick, Boulmer, Cresswell and a Rothbury Carriageway circular walk.

These walks gave club members the opportunity to keep in touch during the summer break, to pick up a few tips and to enjoy each other’s company.

The club will resume for the 2016/2017 season on Tuesday, September 6, at 7.30pm, at Morpeth Methodist Church.

The programme will include presentations by much respected photographers, interclub and internal print and digital image competitions, teaching sessions on digital techniques, practical nights, and social evenings.

The aim is to enjoy ourselves and improve our photographic skills. Our members are interested in all types of photography, which include landscapes, portraiture, natural history and audio visual projects.

For further information regarding the club, its programme, gallery and forthcoming events visit www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk

Anyone is welcome to attend three meetings with no obligation to join. There is a small cover charge.