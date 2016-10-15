Photographers rate their prints

Morpeth Camera Club

On Tuesday, September 27 Morpeth Camera Club held its annual A4 print competition where people can bring up to four prints to be judged by other members.

Lac Blanc Reflections by Steve McDonald.

Prints were on display stands and each member had the opportunity to vote for their top five, excluding their own.

Among the 64 prints submitted was a wide variety of subjects, including colourful flora, insects and fungi, sweeping landscapes, modern architecture, portraits of children and statuary.

Judge and past Chairman Steve McDonald, who presented the evening, stressed how difficult it was to judge different styles against each other and how important it was to be objective.

The aim of the evening, he said, was to showcase members’ recent work, have fun, be interactive and to suggest alternate styles which could improve the picture.

While the votes were being counted, Steve invited club members to choose a picture and discuss its merits or failings. Its author was then asked to explain what treatment and techniques they used.

Among those chosen was the Scottish Parliament building taken from an unusual viewpoint by Steve McDonald, the Louvre, Paris, displaying graphic triangles and arches by Lionel Bryan, and eye-catching red tomatoes treated with Fractalis effect by Pat Wood.

There was a minimalist monochrome silhouette of a man with a walking cane and shopping bag by Peter Downs, an ethereal multi-layered yellow flower by Davy Bolam, and sepia toned Dutch windmills with a wood effect overlay by Sue Dawson.

A moody monochrome portrait was presented by Mark Harrison, a colourful still life of fruit by Vince Rooker, and an action-packed rugby shot by Alistair Cooper.

Although most of the entries were in A4 format, Steve stressed that it is worth considering whether some subjects lend themselves more to a smaller size, while others would benefit from being converted to monochrome, and by how changing the format from landscape to portrait can lead to dramatic results.

With the counting completed, it was established that in fifth place was Vince Rooker with his beautiful still life study of fruit, and fourth place went to Steve McDonald with his high definition image of Ashness Bridge in the Lake District.

In third place was a nest-building collared dove in flight by Glyn Trueman. Second place went to Davy Bolam with Red Flower, a graphic red flower set against a white background.

And the winning picture was Steve McDonald’s Lac Blanc Reflections, a beautiful mirrored image of a mountain range at sunrise.

Chairman, Glyn Trueman, thanked all members for submitting their prints and giving interesting opinions, resulting in another great evening at the club, after which coffee was served.

