Pianist celebrates Bard

An international pianist will be performing at the next Morpeth Music Society concert on Thursday, October 13.

Ashley Wass will be making a welcome return to Morpeth with a programme on the theme of Shakespeare, celebrating the quatercentenary of the death of the bard. His programme includes the wedding march from Liszt’s Midsummer Night’s Dream and Prokofiev’s transcription of his ballet score for Romeo and Juliet.

Tickets are £14, under 18s free, from Morpeth Tourist Information or on 01670 513369, or on the night. It starts at 7.30pm, at Morpeth Methodist Church.