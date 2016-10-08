Plucky Elaine to the rescue

Hepscott WI

The first meeting of Hepscott WI after the summer break got off to a shaky start — the guest speaker did not appear.

Business matters were dealt with, but she still did not arrive.

We had refreshments and still no show so with typical resourcefulness, member Elaine Walker came to the rescue and offered to tell us about interesting events in her life — to a big sigh of relief from the committee.

With heroic bravery at being thrust into the limelight, and without time for any preparation, Elaine went on to entertain us for the next hour with anecdotes from her varying career experiences.

She told us how she began in the control room of Northumberland Service, moved to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she saw the introduction of paramedics to the service, which increased efficiency.

She then became a Warden Control Manager. Like many of us, she struggled and swore at new technology, but conquered it.

She trained and served as a magistrate, before moving on to manage a general practice, where she has remained for the last 18 years.

The wealth of experience and versatility of WI members never fail to amaze, and Elaine certainly kept up this tradition.

Our next meeting should proceed as planned as it will be run by the members themselves.

The games and pooled supper evening will take place in the Village Hall on Tuesday, October 18, at 7.30pm.

As always, guests will be made very welcome.

Ponteland WI

Our next meeting is on Tuesday, October 11, at 7.30pm, in St Mary’s Church Hall.

We are being shown how to gift wrap, just in time to impress family and friends for Christmas.

We meet on the second Tuesday of each month and have a diverse and fun programme.

For more information contact us at pontelandvillagewi@hotmail.com or on Facebook PontelandVillageWI.

New members and visitors are welcome, with a £3 charge.