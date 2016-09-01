Poignant memories of Emily flood back

There can be few more appropriate, and poignant, places for a screening of the film Suffragette than in the town of Morpeth, which will forever be associated with Emily Wilding Davison.

Emily, who lived in Longhorsley, was returned for internment in St Mary’s Church, Morpeth, after the notorious incident at the 1913 Epsom Derby where she was knocked down and fatally injured by King George V’s horse Anmer.

Emily stepped on to the track at Tattenham Corner to draw attention to the cause she passionately supported to secure women the right to vote in Edwardian Britain.

Tomorrow night (Friday) memories of Emily’s commitment and actions in support of the Suffragette movement will come flooding back when the movie of the same name opens the new autumn and winter Morpeth Community Cinema season, run by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust.

The film tells the story of how laundress Maud Watts (Carey Mulligan) was drawn into the movement, and how she met Emily, played by Natalie Press, during one of her many terms of imprisonment.

It begins at 7pm in Morpeth Town Hall.

Tickets are £6 from the Greater Morpeth Development Trust on 01670 503866, The Chantry Tourist Information Office or Morpeth Town Hall.