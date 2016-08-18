Polar explorer to join estate’s annual wildlife open day event

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery will be helping members of the public to have a wild time when a Northumberland estate opens to the public this weekend.

After the success of last year’s Our Wildlife event, Northumberland Wildlife Trust will be hosting Our Wildlife 2016 on Saturday at Blagdon Estate with support from the charity lottery.

The event has been made possible by kind permission of Lord and Lady Ridley and promises to be the ‘staycation’ event of the summer.

And polar explorer Conrad Dickinson, who guided Prince Harry during the Walking with the Wounded 2013 South Pole Allied Challenge, will be the guest speaker at the event.

Conrad, who was born and brought up in Northumberland, is still the first and only Briton to have achieved the ‘Polar Grand Slam’ and has completed more than 63 expeditions, some of them in the most challenging terrains in the world.

He will be talking about his many polar exploits and his role as TeamLeader for Team Glenfiddich during the 2013 Walking with the Wounded race to Antarctica and sharing a tent with Prince Harry.

There will be numerous other events on the day, which runs from 10am to 4pm, with bird mist netting and release and wildlife spotting to bush crafts and photography workshops with Northumberland wildlife photographer and film maker Will Nichols.

Bob Downer, chief executive of Blagdon Estates, said: “Blagdon Estate is happy to offer Northumberland Wildlife Trust the opportunity to hold its event this year at Blagdon.

“We have always enjoyed close links with the Trust and are proud of the wildlife that thrives here on the estate.

“We take great care with our land stewardship to ensure that this continues.

“Blagdon has been in the same family ownership since 1700 and is not normally open to the public, apart from the set days per year when we host charity events such as the Our Wildlife 2016 event.”