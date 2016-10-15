Poppy is back and on another investigation

The second instalment of a novel which details the adventures of a Morpeth-based amateur sleuth is out to buy now.

The Kill Fee, by Fiona Veitch Smith, tells the story of reporter Poppy Denby, a star who is on the rise.

Following on from her first novel, the Jazz Files, Poppy is now the Arts and Entertainment Editor at The Daily Globe, and she covers an exhibition of Russian Art at Crystal Palace.

A shot rings out, leaving a guard injured and an empty pedestal in the place of the largest Faberge Egg in the collection. The Egg itself is valuable, but more so are the secrets it contains within – secrets that could threaten major political powers. Suspects are aplenty and Poppy is delighted to once again be in the middle of a sensational story.

But soon, the investigation takes a dark turn. Someone connected with the exhibition is murdered and on the list of suspects is an employee of the newspaper. Embroiled in a story that will rock the political world, more is at stake than ever before.

Can Poppy see this story through to the end or will the cost be too high?

Filled with flappers, jazz clubs and scandal, Poppy’s next adventure will have you ready to abandon everything so you can follow her.

