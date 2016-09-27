Putting ladies in the picture about cinema’s history

Lancaster Park WI

In August a group of us had a guided tour of the Tyneside Cinema, which was founded by Dixon Scott as the original Newsreel Cinema.

Starting in High Friar Street, we admired the outside of the building, which was opened in 1937 on the site of an early Friary, off Pilgrim Street.

Our guide Margaret Dodds then took us through different cinemas and function rooms, all in daily use.

The refurbishment programme in 2006 unearthed many original features and items stored away.

These were carefully re-instated, re-creating a lovely 1930s’ feel within the modern day running programmes.

We all enjoyed lunch in the very busy restaurant, which was the idea of the wife of Dixon Scott.

Wiltshire Farm Foods was the subject of our September meeting.

This nationwide company delivers a wide variety of frozen meals at very good prices.

From the local depot in Coopies Lane, former district nurse Liz Keast gave a light hearted account of this Queen’s Award winning industry.

The free service is staffed by carefully vetted, friendly and helpful drivers, who deliver your order and place it in the freezer for you.

We were given glossy brochures illustrating all the meals on offer, including special dietary requirements. Then we sampled a taste of heated main meals and puddings.

The next meeting is on October 6, at 7.30pm, at Lancaster Park school. Dr Dick Quinby’s talk is titled Mercy Ships.