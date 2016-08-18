Rio events for kids

Heighley Gate Garden Centre near Morpeth.

Heighley Gate Garden Centre near Morpeth.

0
Have your say

A host of activities are taking place at Heighley Gate Garden Centre for children this summer, inspired by the Olympics in Rio.

Today youngsters can make sport energy bites and carnival kebabs.

On Tuesday they can make Samba Shakers and next week its continental cookies and cupcake torches. Book at www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk

Back to the top of the page