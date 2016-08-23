Ross’s debut novel now in German

Bestselling crime author LJ Ross’ debut novel Holy Island has been translated for the German market.

Louise, who writes as LJ, is originally from Ponteland.

She said: “The response to Holy Island here in the UK has been absolutely overwhelming and it soon became apparent that there was demand to read it elsewhere. So far, the English-language version is selling well internationally in the US, Australia, France and India, but it has now been translated especially for the German market.

“Because the destination of Holy Island isn’t very well known in Germany, we’ve gone with a change of name for the novel to Ein Gefahrlicher Kult, or A Dangerous Cult, to reflect the storyline about the mysterious cult known as ‘the Circle’, which runs through each of the three DCI Ryan mysteries.”