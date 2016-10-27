Sensational Spooktacular!

Little horrors will find plenty of Halloween delights this weekend as a shopping centre celebration gets bigger and better than ever.

The annual Sanderson Arcade Spooktacular takes place in Morpeth this weekend, and this year there is even more family fun to be had than usual.

The frightfully good entertainment includes scary stilt-walkers, a tricky treat trail and freaky face-painting.

And more than 100 pumpkins have been ordered in, ready for youngsters to take part in the ever-popular design competition.

To take part children just have to turn up with their creative ideas and decorate the pumpkin with the range of crafts available.

The entries will be judged by Morpeth Deputy Mayor Ron Forster, and a devilishly delicious prize will be presented to the winner.

Not for the faint-hearted, a selection of spiders and snakes will be on show from 2pm to 4pm, and Waterstones will present scary storytelling sessions, from 11.30am to 2.30pm, including Funnybones by Janet and Allan Ahlberg.

A mask making workshop will take place for the first time at the event.

And the fantastic fancy dress parade will start at 5pm. This time, children are also invited to bring their pets along to add to the display.

Sanderson Arcade Manager Medi Parry, who has organised the Spooktacular, said: “Our Halloween event grows bigger and better every year, and this year we have worked hard to bring even more activities and involve as many children as possible.

“We’ve had some great fancy dress costumes in past years and are looking forward to seeing what scary designs our young visitors come up with for this year’s Halloween event.”

The frightening fun takes place at the arcade on Saturday, from 1pm to 5.30pm.

For further information visit www.sandersonarcade.co.uk