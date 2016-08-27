Show looking to next generation of crafters

A village show is encouraging the next generation of growers, bakers, crafters, artists and more to get involved with its annual event.

In a change to previous years, Longhirst Village Show will take place on Sunday, September 4, instead of Saturday.

Taking over the village hall, the event starts at 1.30pm and will be the 101st show for the village.

There has also been a rationalisation of the classes to make it more accesible to everyone.

Anyone living in the parish can enter fruit, vegetables, home-baking crafts and children’s classes as well as photography and floral exhibits.

Classes are free to enter but entry forms must be submitted to the show committee by next Wednesday, August 31.

Completed forms should be left in the box marked Village Show Entries in the foyer of the village hall, in the post box on the village hall gate or sent by email to longhirstshow@gmail.com

Edible entries will be sold off at the end of the day and visitors to the event will be welcome with open arms.

There will be a raffle and tombola and refreshments will also be on offer throughout the event.

Entry is £2 per person, children free.

For more information, visit sites.google.com/site/longhirstshow/