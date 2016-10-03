Society marks 70 years of history work

Morpeth Antiquarians

The year was 1946 and the First United Nations General Assembly convened at the Methodist Central Hall at Westminster.

Television broadcasting, suspended by the BBC during the war years, resumed, and the Royal Opera House re-opened with the Royal Ballet performing Sleeping Beauty.

Free school milk, a quarter of a pint daily, was provided in UK schools to all pupils under the age of 18. The bikini, which took its name from the recent atomic testing carried out by the United States at Bikini Atoll, made its debut in Paris. Tupperware was introduced to American customers.

The Arts Council was incorporated by Royal Charter.

While in Morpeth, the local history society, the Morpeth Antiquarian Society, was founded.

The society continues to provide lectures, exhibitions, research and publications.

And it continues to campaign for a Morpeth Museum, which would tell the fascinating history and stories of Morpeth to residents and visitors.

This coming season, 2016-17, is a momentous one for Morpeth Antiquarian Society as it celebrates its 70th anniversary with a programme of lectures based on local topics.

These include Liz O’Donnell speaking on the Voices of Stannington Sanatorium, and a talk on Northumbrian Pipers In And Around Morpeth by Julia Say.

There will also be a lecture on The Early Christian Landscape Of The Wansbeck Valley by Herald columnist Roger Hawkins, and Peter Reagan will present Historic Families of Northumberland.

The season commences on Friday, September 30, with an examination of Collingwood’s Northumbrians — a talk by Peter Reagan.

It will take place in St James’s Centre, Wellway, Morpeth, at 7.15pm, and visitors are most welcome to attend.

Admission costs £3 and includes refreshments.

For more information about Morpeth Antiquarian Society, including meeting dates, visit the website www.northumbriana.org.uk and follow the link.