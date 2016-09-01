Street gearing up for a festival of poetry

A Morpeth street will be turning to prose and poetry for a special festival, which launches next week.

The Newgate Street Poetry Festival has been organised to coincide with Heritage Open Days, which run on September 10 and 11.

It will see poems in windows of shops as well as open mic nights in venues and the promise of a flash mob poetry event in Morpeth’s Market Place to kick off the celebrations.

The week of poetry runs from Monday, September 5, to Sunday, September 11.

Find out more about the event by searching for it on Facebook.