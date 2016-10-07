Tee-off for a free session of golf

Morpeth Golf Club is holding an open day for local golfers. The event will be held on Sunday, with all participants playing for free once a time is booked at the Proshop. Book your free session on 01670 515675.

• Roger Dickinson, MD of JO Straughan, agriculture plant hire specialists, will be the speaker at the next meeting of the Friends of Kirkley Hall on Wednesday, October 12, at 2pm.

