Top tips on bulb planting at centre

Heighley Gate Garden Centre near Morpeth.

Heighley Gate Garden Centre near Morpeth.

A weekend of top tips on autumn planting will take place at a Morpeth garden centre.

Heighley Gate Garden Centre and Nursery will host a series of talks and demonstrations to Get Britain Bulbing on Saturday and Sunday.

The events, for avid gardeners and those new to the scene, are free to attend and designed to educate and inspire people on how to nurture bulbs.

