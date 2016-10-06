Try your hand at hedge laying event

The North East match of the annual hedge laying competition will take place near Longhorsley this weekend.

It will take place at Trewitley Farm on Sunday from 9am until 2pm.

Those new to the sport are invited to take part in the novice section, with the Prince of Wales, having arranged for all entrants in the novice class to receive £25 from the Prince’s Trust as an incentive to have a go.

