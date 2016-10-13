TV’s Guitar Star to shine at gig

A finalist from Sky Arts talent show Guitar Star will be performing an intimate evening show in Ponteland next week.

Renowned Essex-based singer-songwriter Adrian Nation gained high praise when he auditioned for the TV programme, hosted by former Radio 1 DJ Edith Bowman, and will be appearing at The Post Pox in Main Street, on Thursday, October 20.

Fresh off the back of a second tour of Canada, where he played alongside his hero Bruce Cockburn, Nation is back on the road on more familiar ground, stopping off at the popular North East cafe along the way.

From spellbinding instrumentals to heartfelt songs that are full of emotion, organisers say there’s something for everyone to appreciate, and whether a musician or not, everyone will see just how jaw-droppingly good this man is at playing guitar.

Described by reviewers as “an acoustic guitar master”, Nation thrives on performing live on stage. His songs are painted from a life of hard work, love and an obvious passion for his craft.

Promoter Ian Gordon said: “I’m looking forward to Adrian visiting Newcastle once again. He has a strong connection to the region, having previously been signed to a record label in the North East, and I can’t wait to see some familiar faces at The Post Box.”

The show will start at 7.30pm. Booking advance tickets, priced £10, is recommend. They are available directly from The Post Box or by emailing iangordon@live.co.uk

Guitar Star is a talent show that aired on Sky Arts last year and was presented by Edith Bowman with judges Huey Morgan, Nitin Sawhney and Helen Sanderson as they scoured across the UK to unearth a world-class guitarist.

Adrian was a finalist in the first series and a second series aired earlier this year, with applications open for 2017’s show at skyartsguitarstar.tv