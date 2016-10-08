Wide programme for male choir

A male choir will be performing in Morpeth next weekend.

Lemington Male Voice Choir will be at Morpeth Methodist Church on Saturday, October 15.

Their concert will feature a wide ranging programme of music.

Tickets are £7, free for under 18s, available from the church office in Howard Terrace.

Alternatively, contact the office on 01670 511078.

