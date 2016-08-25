Would-be stage stars are sought for panto

Auditions will take place next week for a Ponteland amateur dramatics group’s next production.

Ponteland Repertory Society will be presenting Aladdin in November and is looking for members to join its cast.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, from 7pm to 9pm, in Ponteland Memorial Hall.

Alongside members of the chorus, both male and female, the society is looking for actors for the following parts: Abanazar — The greatest magician in the world and an out and out villain; Slave of the Ring — beautiful beyond words and exotically dressed; Wishee Washee — Aladdin’s brother (comic role); Aladdin — the hero, handsome, brave and clever; Widow Twankey — mother and owner of Ye Olde Poshee Washee Noshee in the Street of a Thousand Goldfish (Dame character); Peking Police Chief Sergeant Sour and Trainee Constable PC Sweet — a comedy duo; Emperor of China — The princess’s father; Princess Lotus Blossom — heroine, beautiful, clever and resourceful; handmaiden So-Shi — Princess’s friend and companion, and Genie of the Lamp — a bundle of energy and totally fantastic.

Rehearsals for the production will start on September 1 and will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with some Sunday afternoon rehearsals for three weeks before the performances.