Another successful village day full of fun

Have your say

A village’s annual community day went down a storm.

Longhorsley celebrated Village Day 2017 with its annual round of stalls and games.

The day began as usual with the pet show on the green involving all shapes and sizes of much-loved and handsome animals.

The PTA provided cream teas, and in honour of Wimbledon there were also strawberries and sparkling wine.

The Ellington Brass Band raised spirits and there was a record number of entries into the industrial section and a bumper crop in the floral/vegetable section with Mr J Robinson winning most points and lifting the overall winner’s shield.

Last year’s Teddy Bears’ Picnic was repeated with a collection of teddies and other knitted items being donated to the ‘Knit for Peace’ charity.

Longhorsley WI presented the Emily Wilding Davison community award to a young woman from the village in recognition of her work on her school’s anti-bullying campaign.