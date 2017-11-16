Arcade is ready for the big switch-on

The team at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth is preparing to host its annual Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday.

From 2.30pm to 5.30pm, there will be lots of entertainment for all the family to enjoy, including Christmas carols from Morpeth All Saints Choir, the chance to meet Santa in his magical grotto and lots of exclusive Christmas giveaways.

There will also be a special appearance from X Factor 2016 contestant and local singer Sam Lavery, who will be performing at the event.

The Christmas lights event is to be hosted by radio presenters Justin and Kelly, from Heart Breakfast. The lights will be turned on at 5pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

There will also be a Christmas market, running from 11am to 6pm, in Morpeth Market Place, with more than 20 festive food traders.

In the run-up to the switch-on event, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will be in Morpeth Town Centre on Thursday and Friday, starting off a packed diary of festive events throughout November and December.

Centre manager Joel Plumley said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our Christmas lights event.”

See www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/events for details.