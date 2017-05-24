Artist opens door to home gallery to showcase summer collection

One of the UK’s most popular wildlife artists, will hold her annual summer exhibition next month.

Mary Ann Rogers welcomes in the summer with a collection of new paintings, limited edition greetings cards and gifts at her gallery home, overlooking the River Rede at West Woodburn.

A hare painted by Mary Ann Rogers.

The exhibition runs for just one week from Monday, June 19, to Sunday, June 25, between 11am and 5pm each day.

Once again, tulips feature in this new collection of paintings, both shop-bought, home grown, and also some stunning Parrot Tulips, grown by Katharine Norris, of Northumberland Flowers, at Wark. Katharine has provided the elusive Black Parrot Tulips, which Mary Ann finds so fascinating.

Other paintings include the first daffodils of spring, bravely opening their petals to the crazy hares who perform their annual mating ritual of tearing around the field in front of the house.

This year has already been an exceptionally busy year for Mary Ann, who now manages and oversees the sales and distribution of her limited edition prints, greetings cards and beautiful, quirky gifts throughout the UK.

Mary Ann Rogers. Photo by Neil Denham

For more information about Mary Ann, visit her website at www.marogers.com

Hens by Mary Ann Rogers