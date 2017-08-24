Babies are brushing up on creative skills

Budding artists are starting early in Morpeth as new classes are launched.

Local mum Collete Calinski already offers award-winning ARTventurers classes for babies, toddlers and children in Ashington, Cramlington and Blyth.

And now she is bringing them to Morpeth, starting with a session at the Barnabas Safe and Sound centre in Stobhill tomorrow (Friday).

The classes aim to help little ones to develop skills through art and creative play.

Ms Calinski said: “I’m really excited to be bringing ARTventurers classes to Morpeth. They are brilliant fun — we paint, model, explore, sing and dance, and often get quite messy in the process.

“It’s all about getting the babies and children to explore the different textures, develop skills and create some first masterpieces and our classes are great for developing friendships with other local parents too.”

Classes for babies and children, aged from six months, will start in September.

Anyone interested in joining can email collette@artventurers.co.uk