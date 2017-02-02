Childhood favourites to go on show

A new exhibition which combines two childhood favourites will open at Woodhorn Museum this weekend.

Lego Brick Dinos will excite and delight visitors of all ages as they come face-to-face with a Jurassic world in miniature at Woodhorn Museum.

The exhibition’s creator is artist, author and life-long Lego fan Warren Elsmore.

Warren thrilled Woodhorn audiences back in 2015 when he brought his stunning Brick Planet exhibition to the museum with its recreations of famous world landmarks and buildings, including the breathtaking model of St Pancras Station.

For this new show, he has worked in close collaboration with expert palaeontologists to recreate some of the largest creatures ever to walk on the Earth. Warren and his team have painstakingly created a host of dinosaurs, from the famous T-Rex to the awesome Pterodactyl.

Visitors won’t just be able to look at the dinosaurs, youngsters will be able to create their own brick monster to add to the Jurassic landscape. There will also be a number of interactive activities so that youngsters can engage in the whole process of Lego.

The exhibition opens on Saturday and runs until Sunday, June 4.

Watch: Get a sneak preview at www.morpethherald.co.uk/news/watch-lego-dinosaurs-to-star-at-northumberland-museum-1-8359136