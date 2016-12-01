Comeback exhibition for artist Karen

A new exhibition will take place in Morpeth this weekend from an artist who hasn’t held a showcase for a number of years.

Karen Sinclair Willis is holding her first big exhibition in three years following ill health.

She has been building up to a new comeback exhibition and Karen has teamed up with the owner of the beautiful old country house, Newminster Abbey House, to display her work.

Built in 1902 by former Newcastle Mayor George Renwick, it is set in acres of land. This beautiful house was built for entertaining, ideal for an art exhibition.

Karen was born in the Shetland Islands and now lives in Morpeth.

She has titled her latest exhibition Heaven’s Glory, and she has been painting some amazing new work, including characteristic dramatic seascapes and vibrant colourful landscapes.

She also has available a range of limited edition prints and other items ideal for smaller Christmas gifts.

The exhibition is free to view and Karen would be delighted for visitors to stop by and see her work, which will also be on sale at the event.

Her exhibition starts on Friday, December 2, running from 4pm to 9pm.

It will also be on display on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10am until 6pm.