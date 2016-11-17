Double whammy of authors

Two very different styles of authors will be sharing the stage at a literary evening at The Chantry in Morpeth tonight (Thursday).

Best-selling crime writer Sheila Quigley, who holds the number seven slot on the WH Smith list of all-time favourite murder mystery authors, will be talking alongside Barbara Fox, who has written two books full of stories about the life of her mother Gwenda, who travelled around America in the 1950s, before marrying the Rev Alder Gofton and becoming a “vicar’s wife” in Ashington.

Sheila Quigley shot to fame when her first novel Run for Home, set on the fictional estate of Seahills on Wearside, was snapped up by publishers Random House in 2004.

Its publication sparked something of a media frenzy and the Wearside grandmother was featured in a BBC television documentary that thrust her into a world of media interviews, book signings, speaking engagements and personal appearances.

Since then she has continued to publish a book a year, as well as writing the Holy Island trilogy featuring lead character Detective Inspector Mike Yorke.

The titles of all her books have all been pop music hits.

Barbara Fox’s new book, When the War is Over, is about the evacuation from Newcastle to the Lake District of her mother Gwenda — she spent three years with the local headmaster and his wife in a tiny village.

It includes first-person accounts from children who remained on Tyneside during the war.

The author’s evening has been arranged by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust and The Chantry, and starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £6 and will be available to buy on the door on the night.