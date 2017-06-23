Estate is set to show off its magnificent flower power

Visitors to Belsay can see it at its blooming best this weekend.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens is holding a weekend-long celebration of its Grade I listed grounds, with a range of activities taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Those calling into the English Heritage visitor attraction near Ponteland are invited to take a garden tour, enjoy a brass band performance, or follow the family trail.

There is also an opportunity to get hands-on with the garden through planting sessions.

Admission costs £9.30 adult, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child aged five to 15 years, and £24.20 for a family. It is free for English Heritage members.

For further information call 01661 881636.