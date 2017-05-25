Estate switches on to pedal power for trail

Visitors are being told to get on their bikes at a Northumberland estate as it launches a new attraction.

A family-friendly Dragon Cycle Trail has been created at the National Trust run Wallington estate near Cambo, and it will open to visitors this weekend.

The trail, which is shaped like a dragon’s head, has been inspired by the four stone heads on the Wallington lawn.

Two routes are on offer — a 1.5km green trail for beginners, and a 4km blue trail, which is more challenging. Both pass through the estate woodland and Broomhouse Farm fields.

Wallington General Manager Sally Richards said: “Wallington is already a great place for families to spend time together. The launch of this new family-friendly cycle trail brings an additional year-round activity they can enjoy together.

“The opportunity to bring your bike and explore previously inaccessible parts of our wonderful farming estate makes a visit to Wallington even more special.”

To mark the opening of the trail there will be a celebration of pedal power at the estate on Sunday and Monday, with electric bikes, tandems and balance bikes to try, pedal power Scalextric cars, penny farthings and unicycles, and a cycling skills workshop.

It runs from 11am to 4pm both days.