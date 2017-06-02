Exhibition run extended for artist

An exhibition showing the work of Morpeth artist and writer the late John Caffrey has proved such a success that its run has been extended.

Birds of Thoreau Country features watercolours and a book collection of the former Herald columnist, demonstrating his passion for the naturalist and writer Henry David Thoreau.

It opened at the Lit and Phil in Newcastle on May 2 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Thoreau’s birth as the only event of its kind in the UK, and has been visited by local, national and international visitors, including from the United States and Australia.

Notecards produced from Mr Caffrey’s paintings were sold to raise funds for the library and many have sold out.

Staged in the Sir James Knott Room, the exhibition was due to close at the end of May, but has now been extended to June 10.

Librarian Kay Easson said: “The Lit and Phil is honoured to host this exhibition of John Caffrey’s work and personal book collection. He was a great supporter of the Lit and Phil and is greatly missed.

“Many people have visited the library just to see the exhibition, and it has added significantly to the life of the society. We are delighted to extend this popular exhibition.”

Mr Caffrey’s family would like to thank everyone who has visited the exhibition, including tremendous support from the people of Morpeth.