Hallowe’en spooktacular at arcade

The team at Sanderson Arcade is gearing up to host its big annual Hallowe’en event, which takes place on Saturday.

There will be a host of fun activities for the whole family to get involved in, including a costume parade, free face-painting and a pumpkin decorating workshop.

Hundreds of pumpkins have been carved in preparation and there will be a selection of crafts available, with children just needing to bring along their thinking caps.

There will also be a special visit from Animal Escapades, which will be bringing along some creepy crawlies and other creatures.

Arcade favourite Old English Falconry will also be joining in the Hallowe’en fun with its birds of prey display.

Centre Manager Joel Plumley said: “We hope all of our visitors will enjoy the family activities we have planned for our Hallowe’en Spooktacular.

“We are so excited to see everyone’s fantastic costumes in the parade and also the spooky designs in the pumpkin decorating competition.”

The Sanderson Arcade Hallowe’en Spooktacular will take place in the Morpeth centre on Saturday, from noon to 5pm.

For more information about events at Sanderson Arcade, or to find out more about the centre, visit www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/events