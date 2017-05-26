Happy Birthday Belsay as hall celebrates its 200th anniversary

It’s party time at Belsay as it marks a double century.

A birthday bash will run throughout the bank holiday weekend at the English Heritage attraction to mark the 200th anniversary of Belsay Hall.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Picture courtesy of English Heritage.

The Grecian-style building was completed in 1817 and still stands as a reminder of the wealth of the Middleton family, who have owned the estate since 1270.

Visitors will be able to explore the hall, castle and gardens as usual this weekend, but there will be some extra anniversary attractions.

Characters from the past will share stories from Belsay’s rich history, with John White playing a member of the Middleton family.

Paul Martin will play Georgian music throughout the day on Saturday, and Aurora Strings will perform on Sunday and Monday.

History’s Maid will give fashion talks, and for the little ones there is a children’s trail and craft activities.

Site Manager Rebecca Pullan said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to join us in wishing Belsay a very happy 200th birthday.

“The chance to see the hall, castle and gardens in all their glory is not to be missed and will provide a fantastic day out for the whole family.”

Admission costs £10.30 adult, £6.60 child, £9.40 concs and £27.40 family.

