Hear stories of Africa, its people and wildlife

Tales of Africa and travels will be regaled at a fund-raising night next week.

The event, at St Mary’s Church, Stannington, is being held by Matthew Court on Wednesday, at 7pm.

The former King Edward VI School pupil, now 23, spent some time living and working in Africa and will share his experiences.

And the event has been arranged to raise funds for a project overseas.

Mr Court will take you on a journey through Uganda, Ethiopia and Botswana, telling tales about the people, the history and the wildlife, and ending the evening by introducing the work of the beneficiary charity, East African Playgrounds, whose child-centred approach is doing great things to help the people of Uganda.

The talk will be followed by a light buffet, tea and time to talk.

All proceeds will go towards helping East African Playgrounds continue its important work.